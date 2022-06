WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorm chances will be scattered across central and northern Kansas into the night, but should begin drying up after midnight. Heat and humidity build for Friday and will be quite dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure, take care of your pets, and check on those with out AC. Heat indices will be above 100 in central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO