Flood Watch issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Northern Lycoming, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Erie; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wyoming County in western New York Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York Southeastern Erie County in western New York Northwestern Allegany County in western New York * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 431 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springville, or 18 miles south of East Aurora, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springville, Ashford, Arcade, Franklinville, Rushford, East Concord, Ashford Hollow, Chaffee, Houghton and Concord. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO