Mill Mountain Theatre premieres “Fun Home”

Following a technical problem with Altavista’s Splash Pad at English Park that forced the temporary closure of the splash pad, the water attraction is open once again. Tom Fore, Director of Public Works, explained that there was a problem with the chemical feed probes and the pH. “When those probes are not working, they will not let the machine operate,” he noted. Although the machine could be run manually, the department does not have the personnel for someone to be stationed at the splash pad and running it over the weekend.

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO