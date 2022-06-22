ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Mill Mountain Theatre premieres “Fun Home”

By Patsy Montesinos
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The musical “Fun Home” premiered Wednesday night at the Mill Mountain Theatre’s Waldron Stage. “Fun Home” is based on a graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel. The graphic novel was...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Summer youth choir invites youth for food, fellowship and fun

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Youths who are 9 to 14 years old are invited to the Summer Youth Choir happening every Friday through August 17 at Straight Street in downtown Roanoke, at 333 Luck Avenue SW. Rehearsals are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with complimentary dinner served every Friday...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Salem Fair bringing the fun, starts on June 29

SALEM, Va. – Trucks and trailers towing rides have already started arriving to the fairgrounds. The majority of the construction, including ride and exhibit assembly, will begin June 24, the weekend before the fair begins on June 29. Wendy Delano, Director of Civic Facilities, talked to 10 News about...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four looks to summer workouts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’re looking to get in shape this summer, we have some workouts to try. Fitness Coach D’Sean Adams dropped by 7@four to talk fitness, how to get started and some fitness options. Watch the video to see D’Sean’s segment and see D’Sean’s...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franks + Dranks event returns to Martinsville in July

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville’s Franks + Dranks is coming back for another night of music and food on July 8. The cook-out-themed summer event by Piedmont Arts will be held on Friday, July 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Music, hot dogs,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
Roanoke, VA
Entertainment
WDBJ7.com

Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Star City Motor Madness kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The 21st Star City Motor Madness kicked off Friday evening in Roanoke. The big weekend started with Cruise Night on Williamson Road Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a car show in Downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectators got to Cruise Night...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Roanoke Beer & Wine Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Beer & Wine Festival is hitting Elmwood Park this Saturday, June 25. Check out Wednesday’s in-studio preview with the 7@four crew. Find out more by visiting the event’s Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Bechdel
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery Museum of Art and History reopens to public

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History welcomed the public into its new space June 22. The museum celebrated its new 15,000-square-foot home with a ribbon cutting. The new location is in the old Bank of Christiansburg off East Main Street. Its goal is to tell...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Give Local NRV Day raises over $500,000

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profits throughout the New River Valley were on the receiving end of over $500,000 from Give Local NRV Day. The YMCA at Virginia Tech received over $20,000. “They can give whatever they want,” YMCA at VT Board Member Jim Lawrence said. “$5 or $500, we don’t...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boutique hotel proposed for Crystal Spring Village Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke couple filed a proposal this month to build a modern-looking boutique hotel in the Crystal Spring area. The property will be built where a former Famous Anthony’s restaurant and other local shops were located. The couple says in the application they want to highlight the charm and architecture of the area with the proposed development.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fun Home#Mountain#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Pulitzer Prize For Drama#Graphic Novel
macaronikid.com

Fourth of July in the NRV

Are you looking for ways to celebrate July 4th in the New River Valley?. We have all your Independence Day fun in the NRV — fireworks, parades, community picnics, and more — rounded up right here for you!. Here are ways you can find your family fun in...
altavistajournal.com

Splash pad reopens after weekend technical difficulties

Following a technical problem with Altavista’s Splash Pad at English Park that forced the temporary closure of the splash pad, the water attraction is open once again. Tom Fore, Director of Public Works, explained that there was a problem with the chemical feed probes and the pH. “When those probes are not working, they will not let the machine operate,” he noted. Although the machine could be run manually, the department does not have the personnel for someone to be stationed at the splash pad and running it over the weekend.
ALTAVISTA, VA
Liberty News

Construction continues on exciting campus additions, expansions

With multiple construction projects underway over the summer, Liberty University’s campus will soon see even more growth and activity as students dine, cheer on Flames Football, hone their athletic abilities, and engage in outdoor recreation activities at new and upcoming facilities. New Reber-Thomas. With the steel structure erected and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WSLS

Tree traps two in Bedford home during Wednesday night’s storm

BEDFORD, Va. – A Bedford woman said she’s lucky to be alive after being trapped inside her home for hours during Wednesday night’s storm. For 30 years, Patsy Sines has rented her trailer home, living with her ex-husband. “I knew we was in trouble,” Patsy Sines said....
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Plan submitted for new park in Tinbridge Hill

Lynchburg Parks & Recreation has submitted a site plan to make some new improvements to Tinbridge Hill. A new overlook, trail upgrades and pocket park are all set to be constructed. "This is going to be great. Especially with COVID, parks and open spaces are very important. Especially, when it...
WFXR

DWR finds more fish with lesions in the Jackson River in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) confirms it has found a variety of fish with lesions on the Jackson River between Covington and Clifton Forge. The fish were collected during an electrofishing survey last week. The survey was done in response to reports from a local fishing guide that nearly […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg Police Dept. moving into new home

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Police Department is moving in to its new building. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 22 to mark the opening of the new police station. The new station is in downtown Blacksburg. The department wants to make it a welcoming place and includes a...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy