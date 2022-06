Danville City Planners are giving the thumbs-up for God’s Pit Crew to put up a new building at their headquarters in North Danville. The Danville Planning Commission last week approved rezoning a small portion of land where the Crew will erect a new storage and equipment building. “We just want to rezone, basically, a 20-foot wide strip, maybe 300 yards long,” Crew Chief Randy Johnson told the panel. “This will allow us to build a maintenance and storage facility to help us continue to grow our organization.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO