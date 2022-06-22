Red Cross facility opening in Grand Rapids

An off-duty Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officer helped to save one of several people who almost drowned in Lake Michigan on Tuesday night. Grand Haven public safety officer Kelvin Miller was at Grand Haven State Park Tuesday night spending time with his kids. Miller says he was at...
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Hall Street at Eastern Avenue is open again after a massive police presence was seen in the area this morning. Law enforcement officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department, the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were seen there. SWAT officers were also spotted in the area around 4 a.m.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A 36-year-old Holland man has been killed in a crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street. Sheriff's deputies say his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 3 a.m. He was the only person in his car, investigators said.
Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a shooting left two men dead early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. St. SE around 2:30 a.m. Police found two men on the scene and attempted life saving measures but were unable to revive the...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist from Holland has died following a Monday crash near 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township. Sheriff's investigators say 56-year-old Steven Snider's motorcycle slid across the road after he lost control. Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Comments / 0