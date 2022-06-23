Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (6/23)

Barton Community College has reestablished a once-popular resource utilized by civic groups, local conferences and more – the Barton Speakers’ Bureau. The bureau is a collection of presentations on myriad topics prepared and presented by experts at the college. Options range from motivational topics like perseverance and leadership, informative speeches on social support and mental wellness, to more lighthearted and interesting presentations on history and the importance of art. There is no charge for this service.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO