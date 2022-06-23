ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (6/23)

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at...

Great Bend Post

‘Be Our Guest’ program to help Great Bend tourism

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes refers to employees at gas stations, hotels, stores and restaurants as “frontline workers”. These are the men and women that are often welcoming and interacting with visitors from out of town. Hayes stresses the importance of these workers in the community. Represented...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Dog food pantry available twice a month in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The First Presbyterian Church has started Denise's Pet Pantry, a volunteer-based mission of FPC Hutchinson. The pantry, housed on the lower level of the church building at 201 East Sherman, is named after longtime church member, animal advocate, and Hutchinson resident Denise Hallman, who died in May.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Rural health lab to visit Claflin next week

The Barton County Health Department is sending out the camper for another healthy living lab in the rural parts of the county. The remote lab fair will take place in Claflin on Wednesday, June 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the library parking lot. Health Director Karen Winkelman...
CLAFLIN, KS
Hutch Post

Fair Food & Tunes coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Fair Food and Tunes event is coming up Saturday, June 25th on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Gates open at 10 a.m., with food and bands starting at 11 a.m. "You can come and get your Pronto Pup, your roasted corn all of your cotton candy,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KLETC class gives to animal shelter, adoption event Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center's 295th Basic Training class gave specialty items to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter as their class project. Those items included cat litter, dog Kongs, treats, new leashes, peanut butter and more. This Saturday on Main Street at Eagle Media at 825...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Yoder Heritage Day schedule released

YODER, Kan. — The schedule of events has been released for the 2022 Yoder Heritage Day coming up August 27. 8:00 a.m. Draft Horse Plowing Demonstration, Vendor Village Opens. 11:30 a.m. Music: Brad Shores, Sign up for Tractor Pull. 11:45 a.m. Buggy Races. Noon Antique Tractor Pull, Sign Up...
YODER, KS
Great Bend Post

Ferguson named Barton Co. employee of the quarter

Amy Ferguson was recognized Wednesday at the Barton County Commission meeting as the recipient of the 2022 first quarter employee recognition award. Ferguson serves as the county’s resource coordinator and community liaison with the health department. She was nominated, in part, for her support of those recovering from substance misuse, trauma and mental illness as a liaison for local services.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Speakers’ Bureau resource now offered by Barton Community College

Barton Community College has reestablished a once-popular resource utilized by civic groups, local conferences and more – the Barton Speakers’ Bureau. The bureau is a collection of presentations on myriad topics prepared and presented by experts at the college. Options range from motivational topics like perseverance and leadership, informative speeches on social support and mental wellness, to more lighthearted and interesting presentations on history and the importance of art. There is no charge for this service.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Unsafe house on Monroe expected to be demolished

The property owner plans to demolish the house soon, but the Great Bend City Council went ahead Monday night during a public hearing to approve a resolution finding the structure at 814 Monroe Street unsafe and dangerous. The property owner returned from Texas to find out the property was condemned...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Day 7, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 7 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. With an eye to the sky, Kansas producers are maintaining the rapid pace of the 2022 wheat harvest. In the...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Supply chain issues hit area fire departments

HUTCH, Kan. (KSNW) — Nearly four months after a wildfire destroyed dozens of homes in Hutchinson, the Hutchinson Fire Department chief says the department will have to wait even longer to replace damaged equipment. One of the HFD’s brush trucks valued at $250,000 was destroyed in the Cottonwood Complex Fire in March 2022. The biggest […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (6/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (6/23) At 1:24 a.m. an open door/window was reported at 593 Main Street in Galatia. At 2:55 a.m. an open door/window was reported at 95 Hoisington Street in Susank. Cattle Out. At 1:10 p.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (6/22)

NEW BUSINESS - COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Cereal Malt Beverage License Application: -Bev Schmeidler, County Clerk, will provide details. Per K.S.A. 41-2702, no retailer shall sell any cereal malt beverage without having secured a license for that business. The cereal malt beverage license was approved for Corinthians Hills LLC. EMPLOYEE...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hays BOE approves bowling, unified bowling at HHS

The Hays USD 489 school board approved the addition of bowling and unified bowling at Hays High School during its meeting Monday night. The unified bowling season partners a student with an intellectual disability with a regular education student. That season is separate from the regular bowling season and will begin in the fall.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

