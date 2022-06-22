Norwalk man discusses being on front lines fighting in Ukraine

WALLINGFORD, C.T. (WTNH) – At a gun range in Wallingford, more than 5,000 Connecticut residents received pistol safety training last year. Blue Trail Range offers NRA Basics Pistol Safety Courses. In Connecticut, potential firearm carriers must complete a handgun safety course before submitting their permit application. Owner Deborah Woessner Lyman says interest in their safety […]
Bronx residents that News 12 spoke to aren't taking the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn Roe V. Wade lightly, with many saying they don't understand why the ruling was called into question in the first place.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the past year, a number of growing companies have announced plans to open new offices in Fairfield County. Most of that activity has been concentrated in Stamford and Greenwich — but the eastern end of the county also appears to be in a position to land another marquee recruit.
As a kid, we didn't bother locking the doors at night or even when we left the house for a short time, like going out to a restaurant or a sporting event. Crazy right? Well, it was a small town in a fly-over state, and it was the 1970s. Rest assured, as time went on, doors had to be locked at night and also when you left for any real amount of time. I guess you could say, it was the natural evolution of small-town life.
A Connecticut police officer went above and beyond the call of duty by cooking a meal for a man in distress. Andrew Brooks, an officer with the Middletown Police Department, responded to a home on Thursday after authorities received a call from a man who said he was “having a rough week,” WVIT-TV reported.
GOSHEN, Conn. — The small town of Goshen has been met with controversy after a Pride flag was put up next to Town Hall. Now, town officials have been forced to take action after the chaos it has brought. "Such a commotion over a Pride flag," said First Selectman...
STAMFORD — The municipal transfer station and scale house has been a victim of its own success. Now, with high loads of trash dumped at the station last week out of the way and a rescheduling of personnel, the facility, which shut down for nearly a week to clear its decks, is slated to reopen Thursday.
NAUGATUCK — A Board of Education member is refusing to step down for sharing sexually suggestive photos of young girls on social media eight years ago. Aaron McCool admitted Thursday the re-posts were his, but said he is a changed man from when he made the posts in 2014.
Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
A large reward is now being offered after a hit and run accident on I-87 that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. In early June, New York State Police out of Tarrytown asked the public for help after what they called a "serious injury crash" on I-87 where a passenger car struck a motorcycle on the New York State Thruway and then fled the scene.
The Valley is preparing to light up the sky to celebrate Fourth of July and beyond with several fireworks displays and other festivities to mark America’s birthday. The City of Shelton is scheduled to hold its annual fireworks display on Friday, July 1. It happens in downtown Shelton, next to the Housatonic River. The show usually starts around 9 p.m. or so. The rain date is July 2. Keep an eye on the Shelton City website and this Facebook page for updates.
An NYPD officer is hurt after police say he and his partner were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Brownsville. Investigators say the two officers they were driving along Pitkin Avenue when the gunfire erupted. Police say a person opened fire on Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street Thursday afternoon with one of the bullets hitting a NYPD cruiser.
