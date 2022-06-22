Norwalk man discusses being on front lines fighting in Ukraine

As a kid, we didn't bother locking the doors at night or even when we left the house for a short time, like going out to a restaurant or a sporting event. Crazy right? Well, it was a small town in a fly-over state, and it was the 1970s. Rest assured, as time went on, doors had to be locked at night and also when you left for any real amount of time. I guess you could say, it was the natural evolution of small-town life.

DANBURY, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO