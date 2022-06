Hey guys! Shout out to everyone commuting to work! I commute from Santa Maria to SLO every morning. Anyways, my fiancé and I have been together for three years and are planning to get married this fall. His work keeps him pretty busy and I try to give him his space, but for the last few months I’ve barely seen him. I’ve asked him if everything is okay and told him I want to see him more, but he says he’s just being stretched thin at work. I’ve met with the wedding planner twice recently and he couldn’t make it either time. Now I’m starting to get nervous that he doesn’t want to go through with the wedding. Should I be concerned? Do I tell him that I’m worried or not let on that I’m that insecure? What should I do? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm)

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO