Bruton Smith: A Legacy of Success

Today on “Breaking with Brett Jensen,” Brett and Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal talked about the passing of NASCAR legend and Charlotte icon Bruton Smith.

“He was a hard-nosed negotiator and a relentless promoter,” Spanberg said when asked what came to mind first when he thought of Smith.

Coming from a small farming community in North Carolina and growing into one of the most influential figures in the NASCAR as well as how his charities have improved the lives of hundreds of Charlotte children.

Brett also follows up yesterday’s conversation with an update from the NC house on sports gambling and why expectations on immediate returns need to be tempered, but the long term will still be worth it.

Tune into “Breaking with Brett Jensen” every weeknight from 7-8 on WBT.

