Could your breath enable your phone to identify you?

By Amy McGorry
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacial recognition and fingerprint verification are becoming common security features on our phones and now your breath may be a potential option for biometric security, according to a report published in Chemical Communications. Researchers from Kyushu University's Institute for Materials Chemistry and Engineering worked with the University of Tokyo...

Related
IFLScience

Acoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation Device

The idea has been floated previously to use sound waves to make objects levitate. Research confirmed it, but as you may expect, this requires a direct path of waves to the object – interrupt them by placing something in the way, and things go downhill fast. Now, scientists have found a way to keep the objects floating even when the path is interrupted by other objects, marking a huge advance in our sci-fi dreams of levitation.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

When will I be able to upload my brain to a computer?

READER QUESTION: I am 59 years old, and in reasonably good health. Is it possible that I will live long enough to put my brain into a computer? — Richard Dixon. We often imagine that human consciousness is as simple as input and output of electrical signals within a network of processing units – therefore comparable to a computer. Reality, however, is much more complicated. For starters, we don’t actually know how much information the human brain can hold.
COMPUTERS
#Chemistry#Chemical Communications#The University Of Tokyo
The Conversation UK

Five of the world’s tiniest robots

Allow me to take you on a trip down my memory lane. As a young lad, a film I saw captured my imagination: Fantastic Voyage, a 1966 release about people shrunk to microscopic size and sent into the body of an injured scientist to repair his brain. The idea struck a chord with me. I envisioned one day science would be able to create some sort of miniature machine that performs medical procedures from the inside.
ENGINEERING
The Guardian

Scientists unveil bionic robo-fish to remove microplastics from seas

Scientists have designed a tiny robot-fish that is programmed to remove microplastics from seas and oceans by swimming around and adsorbing them on its soft, flexible, self-healing body. Microplastics are the billions of tiny plastic particles which fragment from the bigger plastic things used every day such as water bottles,...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Agilicious: Autonomous drone can dodge obstacles at breakneck 40 mph speeds

Autonomous drones can play a crucial role in traffic management, emergency response, border surveillance, and delivery services in the future. To advance the capabilities of autonomous uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), scientists and engineers are working on various solutions. Recently, a team of researchers has developed an open-source hardware and software model that promises to improve the agility of quadrotors (drones that run on a four-rotor system).
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Damaged plants and fake perfumes can be identified rapidly and reliably in real time

The chiral signature of a fragrance can reveal whether a perfume is genuine or fake. Similarly, the chiral signature of the emissions of a plant can provide information on whether the plant is healthy or sick. Researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (MPIC) have developed an innovative approach capable of identifying and monitoring such chiral signatures. Most natural chiral substances are found in two mirror-image forms present in different relative quantities. Therefore, every plant and every perfume must have its own individual chiral hallmark. Using their new approach, the research team has been able, for the first time, to identify chiral compounds within complex mixtures of gases with a high level of sensitivity and in real time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The making of microscope camera standards

The academics and company scientists in the group Quality Assessment and Reproducibility for Instruments & Images in Light Microscopy (QUAREP-LiMi) are developing standards for microscopy camera output. As in other areas of standards development, working with companies is crucial; "after all they are the expert of the hardware they are...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Technique allows researchers to align gold nanorods using magnetic fields

An international team of researchers has demonstrated a technique that allows them to align gold nanorods using magnetic fields, while preserving the underlying optical properties of the gold nanorods. "Gold nanorods are of interest because they can absorb and scatter specific wavelengths of light, making them attractive for use in...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Building neural networks that smell like a brain

Computational neuroscientist Guangyu Robert Yang lifts the lid on the use of machine learning to detect and process odours, and the wider implications for neuroscience. You have full access to this article via your institution. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have given machines the ability to see and speak. Training...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Process to customize molecules does double duty

Inspired by your liver and activated by light, a chemical process developed in labs at Rice University and in China shows promise for drug design and the development of unique materials. Researchers led by Rice chemist Julian West and Xi-Sheng Wang at the University of Science and Technology of China,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Versatile optical technique for unveiling thermophysical properties of complex fluids

Nanofluids (NFs) have been found to possess enhanced thermophysical properties compared to those of bare fluids like organic solvents or water. Since the first study was published in 1951, NFs have emerged as promising heat transport fluids with enhanced thermal conductivity in a wide range of technological applications, e.g., electronic cooling, solar water heating devices, nuclear reactors, radiators. Therefore, the precise characterizations of surface and bulk thermophysical properties of an NF are indispensable to calibrating them and predicting their capabilities.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Rapid species identification of pathogenic bacteria from a minute quantity exploiting three-dimensional quantitative phase imaging and artificial neural network

The healthcare industry is in dire need of rapid microbial identification techniques for treating microbial infections. Microbial infections are a major healthcare issue worldwide, as these widespread diseases often develop into deadly symptoms. While studies have shown that an early appropriate antibiotic treatment significantly reduces the mortality of an infection, this effective treatment is difficult to practice. The main obstacle to early appropriate antibiotic treatments is the long turnaround time of the routine microbial identification, which includes time-consuming sample growth. Here, we propose a microscopy-based framework that identifies the pathogen from single to few cells. Our framework obtains and exploits the morphology of the limited sample by incorporating three-dimensional quantitative phase imaging and an artificial neural network. We demonstrate the identification of 19 bacterial species that cause bloodstream infections, achieving an accuracy of 82.5% from an individual bacterial cell or cluster. This performance, comparable to that of the gold standard mass spectroscopy under a sufficient amount of sample, underpins the effectiveness of our framework in clinical applications. Furthermore, our accuracy increases with multiple measurements, reaching 99.9% with seven different measurements of cells or clusters. We believe that our framework can serve as a beneficial advisory tool for clinicians during the initial treatment of infections.
SCIENCE
Jessie Rogers

Better sleep with better feng shui

A better night's sleep may be possible with just a few changes in bedroom décor. According to the guidelines of feng shui, there are common items we may keep in a bedroom that can cause sleep disturbance or create a break in the flow of energy.
Fox News

Fox News

