Solano County, CA

Wildfire in Solano County is 90% contained

By Amy Graff
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A fast-moving wildfire tearing through grassland and threatening structures just south of Winters, Calif., triggers evacuations Wednesday...

KION News Channel 5/46

Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations

CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations. The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle.
SFGate

3 killed as Amtrak train hits car in Northern California

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car ín Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 1 p.m. in Brentwood, about an hour's drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported.
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

3 killed as train hit car were headed to funeral fundraiser

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three women killed when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into their car in Northern California were headed to a fundraiser at a vineyard for a Brentwood resident who died less than a week ago. The crash occurred Sunday around 1 p.m. in a rural area
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Arson, Vandalism

NOVATO (BCN) A man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of arson and vandalism in Novato, police said Monday. Conn Michael Prescott, 61, of Emerald Lake Hills, was arrested after police discovered a series of fires in a business on Roblar Drive around 5:44 a.m. Novato fire investigators determined that the fires were intentionally set.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Bart Says Police Activity At Concord Station Delaying Trains For 20 Minutes

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity at Concord Station.
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Police Dog Used To Take Armed Man Into Custody Early Saturday

STOCKTON (BCN) A police dog was used to take a 29-year-old man into custody in Stockton after he allegedly brandished a firearm and did not comply with officers' commands early Saturday morning, police said. Rico Borrero was arrested shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Coronado Avenue
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Fairfield Police Shoot, Injure Suspect Who Shot At Officers

Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of suspect's vehicle were punctured by a spike strip. The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive being shot
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Representative Swalwell Leads Pro-Abortion Rally Saturday

HAYWARD (BCN) U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell led a pro-abortion rally outside the Planned Parenthood facility in downtown Hayward Saturday morning, one of many held Friday and Saturday in the Bay Area and across the country in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
HAYWARD, CA
