The Midnight Fire North of El Rito is in its final stages with 95 percent containment after the weekend’s rainstorms, El Rito Deputy District Ranger Anjie Krall said Monday. The fire was transferred to control of the Carson National Forest for cleanup operations official reports said. The final regular report on the fire was issued Sunday morning and no regular reports will be coming in regarding the Midnight Fire. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires remain at 72 percent containment and the intensity of the fire was decreasing.

EL RITO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO