Kalamazoo, MI

Police: Person hit, killed by train in Kalamazoo

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hit and killed by a train in Kalamazoo, authorities says.

It happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue. The person was on the tracks, a spokesperson for Amtrak told News 8.

The person died, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckDMC_0gJ7aQrg00
    Kalamazoo police at the scene of a crash on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLHK0_0gJ7aQrg00
    A person was hit by a train in Kalamazoo, Amtrak said.

“Wolverine Train 352 is stopped west of Kalamazoo (KAL) due to a trespasser incident along the route ahead. We will provide updates as information becomes available,” Amtrak said in a tweet .

No one else was injured, Amtrak says.

KDPS said Amtrak is investigating.

The intersection was closed to traffic by has sense reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

