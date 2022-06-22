Police: Person hit, killed by train in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hit and killed by a train in Kalamazoo, authorities says.

It happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue. The person was on the tracks, a spokesperson for Amtrak told News 8.

The person died, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

Kalamazoo police at the scene of a crash on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

“Wolverine Train 352 is stopped west of Kalamazoo (KAL) due to a trespasser incident along the route ahead. We will provide updates as information becomes available,” Amtrak said in a tweet .

No one else was injured, Amtrak says.

KDPS said Amtrak is investigating.

The intersection was closed to traffic by has sense reopened.

