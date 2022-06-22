ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Hot and humid rest of the week, Monday front brings “cooler” temps and rain chances

By Dylan Hudler
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rest of the week will be hot and humid. A front will move through Monday and increase rain chances, as well as cool temperatures down to start...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Hot & sunny Saturday, evening storms Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Triple digit heat is expected Saturday ahead of a cooler start to next week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 69 degrees. Calm winds. SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and hot. High near 100 degrees! Heat index values as high as 105. Find a way to beat the heat!
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Increasingly hot and dry through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Increasingly hot and dry conditions will persist through Saturday. A front will inch closer to the region by Monday and bring cooler temperatures, less humidity, and rain chances. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Mild and pleasant-feeling. Low near 70 degrees. Some locations may dip into the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Few showers Thursday, late weekend front brings heat relief

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After Wednesday’s extreme heat, temperatures back off slightly for Thursday with a weak front. A stronger front brings higher rain chances late Sunday and Monday. THURSDAY: The weather stays plenty hot and humid today with highs well into the 90s, stopping short of the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Major heat continues, rain chances arrive early next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer heat continues, but there remains hope of higher rain chances and “cooler” air early next week. WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of hazy sun today with highs in the 90s to near 100 degrees for most spots. A heat advisory remains in effect for the entire region, meaning heat indices could exceed 105 degrees at times from 11a-8p.
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Columbus, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Columbus woman wins big in Mississippi Match 5!

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

Columbus woman scores half a million dollar win in MS Lottery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - One Mississippi woman is now the winner of half a million dollars!. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, a Columbus woman claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Friday. Normally purchasing five tickets each week, the woman went...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Woman Claims Half-A-Million Dollar Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot

JACKSON, MISS –A Columbus woman, still in shock, claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the Tuesday, June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The player loves Mississippi Match 5 and plays every week, always choosing the Quick Pick option. Typically, she purchases five tickets each time. Something made her up that number and purchase 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. As she checked her numbers Tuesday night, it was the seventh ticket yielding her big win.
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Thunderstorms
wcbi.com

Highway 25 exit will be closed in Starkville beginning Thursday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A busy Highway 25 exit will be closed in Starkville, starting Thursday. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing Highway 25 northbound exit onto Highway 82 Friday evening. It will remain closed until Saturday morning. MDOT will be doing maintenance on the roadway. A detour...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Construction accident in Monroe County claimed life of West Point man

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday construction accident killed a West Point man. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the accident happened at 11:20 a.m. on Highway 45 Alternate at the intersection of Davidson Road. Robert Grays, 68, was an employee of Falcon Construction in Columbus. Workers were...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County man dead after workplace accident

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A workplace accident in Monroe County leaves a Clay County man dead. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, around 11:20 Friday morning Robert Grays of West Point was working on a paving project on Highway 45 and Davidson Road in Monroe County when he was hit by a Bobcat tractor operated by a co-worker.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wcbi.com

Genesee and Wyoming Railroad hosted a job fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several area residents came out today to explore a new career track. Genesee and Wyoming Railroad hosted a job fair in an effort to attract some new talent to the Columbus and Greenville Railroad. The 100-year-old line is looking for locomotive conductors. To some, it...
COLUMBUS, MS
WAPT

Lucky Mississippi lottery player wins more than $5M

JACKSON, Miss. — A lucky lottery player won Tuesday's Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $542,000. The ticket was purchased from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The winning numbers were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for Saturday's Mississippi Match 5 drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MSDH reports more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,319 new cases. Seven additional deaths were also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. This brings the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Aberdeen native Billy B is having a living estate sale

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen native, known as the make-up to the stars, is downsizing, and now you could buy from his personal collection. John Beard has organized a lot of estate sales, but none quite like this one. “This is by far, the biggest estate sale we’ve...
ABERDEEN, MS
CNHI

Darden key part of Kemper County’s success in 2022

Kemper County graduate Sha’Kenye Darden took up track and field in 10th grade and couldn’t complete his rookie season due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling spring sports in Mississippi. In 2021, Darden finished second in the MHSAA Class 3A state championship meet’s 800-meter run. Following realignment, Kemper County...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Chief Duane Hughes is the new chief for Columbus Fire and Rescue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a new chief for Columbus Fire and Rescue is complete. Interim Chief Duane Hughes can now drop the “Interim” from that title. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Columbus City Council voted to promote Hughes to Chief on a full-time basis.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes Co. deputies are investigating shooting at Greentree Apartments

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Greentree Apartment complex. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says a security guard was walking around patrolling the complex when he found someone inside his vehicle. That complex is just off Lehmberg Road. The security guard told deputies...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy