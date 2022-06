SEATTLE — Tom Murphy is done for the season, Mariners manager Scott Servais announced on Thursday. The veteran catcher is set to undergo shoulder surgery. Placed on the 10-day injured list with a dislocated left shoulder on May 7, Murphy attempted to work his way back over the past few weeks. He began to take swings in the batting cage and even caught a bullpen session less than two weeks removed from his injury, leading the club to hope he would be able to return during its road trip to Boston from May 19-22.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO