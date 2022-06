There was never a doubt in Jesse Rodriguez’s mind that a leap of faith—and one division up the scale—would end with his first major title win. It worked out exactly that way, with the unbeaten San Antonio native claiming the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title with a twelve-round win over former champion Carlos Cuadras this past February 5 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The win came in a fight he accepted on just six days’ notice, moving up from a previously scheduled regional flyweight title fight on the undercard to replace an ill Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43KOs).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO