Election season is fast approaching. Both Kansas and Missouri have primary elections in August and the general election in November with big ticket items on the ballot. Kansans will be voting on an amendment that could remove the right to abortion in the state, as well as the primaries for state and U.S. representatives and governor. Missourians will be voting in the primary for a new senator, and other state positions.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO