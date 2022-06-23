ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

12-year-old dead after vehicle hits 3 people outside Del Prado Blvd Walmart

By ABC7 News
 2 days ago

UPDATE: A 12-year-old was killed after an elderly driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal in a Walmart parking lot along Del Prado Boulevard, according to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD).

According to the CCPD, the vehicle was a 2015 white Toyota Highlander SUV parked in a spot at the entrance of the store. As the driver was backing out of the parking spot, they accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

The vehicle then accelerated in reverse striking three pedestrians that were walking to the store from the parking lot, according to CCPD.

The 12-year-old child was “run over” by the SUV, while the two adult pedestrians were hit, according to CCPD.

The child was taken to the Gulf Coast Trauma Center where they died.

One adult victim was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and the second adult had minor injuries but wasn’t transported.

The vehicle struck another vehicle before coming to a stop.

According to investigators, the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officials.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash, CCPD said.

As of right now, no criminal action or citations have been issued. Investigators said the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

ORIGINAL STORY: CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Three people were hit by a vehicle outside of a Walmart in Cape Coral. A 12-year-old was killed in the crash.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the Walmart parking lot on 1619 Del Prado Boulevard.

Traffic homicide investigators are on scene investigating the crash, according to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD).

The current conditions of the other two victims is unknown at this time.

No further information is known at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

