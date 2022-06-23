ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

City of Phoenix on June 22nd: Updates from Phx Public Library, Phoenix Parks and Recreation and Phoenix Fire Dept.

Phx Public Library

Phoenix Parks and Recreation

Phoenix Fire Dept.

This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.

Milton Oliphant

City of Phoenix, AZ: The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program.

The City of #PHX is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the Executive Committee for the City's drone program. Do you want to be on it? Applications are due July 8. Submit your application and read about the entire project here: https://t.co/PhCGEt7crr https://t.co/So3hLayn6m.
PHOENIX, AZ
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with thousands relocating to the area yearly. Along with decent air conditioning, the Valley of the Sun's citizens will need a fast, reliable internet connection. If you're a newly arrived resident -- Phoenixite? Phoenician? -- or you've lived in Phoenix for some time now, it's worth looking at options in your area to ensure you're with the best internet provider for your needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
