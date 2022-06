Why does it seem that most things involving embattled Paradise Valley Town Councilman Paul Dembow circulate around unethic and sleaze?. Wrongly, even comically, Dembow is seeking a FOURTH term on the Town Council. That’s a man with an identity crisis. How else to explain someone wanting a 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th year on an unpaid dais in a community that has a deep bench for replacing him? Perhaps this is the primary reason Christine Labelle, a competitor of Dembow’s in the upcoming council elections, is calling for term limits. Scottsdale has them. So does Phoenix. So do most places. Why not Paradise Valley?

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO