Music

Julie Andrews reveals she and the child actors from The Sound of Music still stay in touch: 'We just bonded so hard that I think we're family'

By Alesia Stanford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Julie Andrews has remained at the heart of her The Sound of Music family.

In an interview on the Today show, the 86-year-old actress was questioned about why she and the young actors who played the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music had remained close.

'We do keep in touch, but not on a really regular basis, I mean, Christmases, maybe birthdays and certainly get-togethers, but we just bonded so hard that I think we're family anyway.'

Family: Julie Andrews has remained  close to  her The Sound of Music family.  'We do keep in touch... Christmases, maybe birthdays and certainly get-togethers, but we just bonded so hard that I think we're family anyway'

That was certainly brought to bear recently when the five surviving actors took time out from their busy lives to attend the Los Angeles ceremony honoring the actress with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute earlier this month.

Julie starred as Maria, a novice nun who was sent to be a governess to the Von Trapp children, but ended up becoming their stepmother, in the classic musical.

Cast members Nicholas Hammond, 72, Duane Chase, 71, Angela Cartwright, 69, Debbie Turner, 65 and Kym Karath, 63 all have fond memories of their time on the set.

Telling all: In an interview on the Today show, the 86-year-old actress was questioned about why she and the young actors who played the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music had remained close

The actresses who played Liesl and Louisa have passed away.

Charmian Carr died in 2016 from a rare form of dementia and Heather Menzies-Urich passed away after a battle with cancer in 2017.

Highlights of working on the film include not only bonding with the children and 'Working with dear Chris Plummer, whom I adored. We were friends for years.'

The Oscar winner, who starred as the formidable Captain Von Trapp, passed away in February 2021 at the age of 91.

Together again:  The five surviving actors who starred as the Von Trapp children in the Oscar winning film took time out of their busy lives to honor her when she received her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in June

In accepting her award at the June 9 ceremony, the ever gracious Oscar winner thanked not only her co-stars but the crew members who make each production possible.

'This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved with making movies. What a huge collaborative effort it takes to bring film to the screen.'

Julie's voice will be on the big screen as Gru's mother in Minions: The Rise of Gru, and she can also be heard as the voice of Lady Whistledown in seasons one and two of Bridgerton on Netflix.

Voice work: The Julie's Greenroom star has been doing a lot of off camera work lately, providing the voice of Gru's mother, Marlena, and on Bridgerton as the voice of Lady Whistledown 

The Julie's Greenroom star said she doesn't have time to rest on her laurels. 'I'm a busy mum and I'm very busy writing with my daughter that writes books with me and we've done so many.'

The best selling author and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, 59, have published 36 books to date with more to come.

'We've got three more coming out in the next year. One's coming out in the fall, actually,' she said.

Daily Mail

Britain's first transgender parents introduce their second surrogate daughter on Lorraine and say their family proves 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'

Britain's first transgender parents have had a second baby, and say their family shows 'what people can achieve when they're given love and support'. Jake, 42, and Hannah Graf, 33, from south London, appeared on the Lorraine show today to talk about their new baby Teddy, who was carried by a surrogate and born by emergency c-section.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'It's hard to describe the feeling of relief and gratitude we felt': Tom Hiddleston reveals filming Loki in a pandemic bubble was the most 'profound' moment of his career

Tom Hiddleston has spoken out about the most profound moment of his career after filming Loki in a bubble with the rest of the cast during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, 41, who plays the title character in the Disney+ series, was forced to take time out from work when Covid-19 spread across the globe, forcing filming of the first series to pause when the cast and crew went into lockdown for five months.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

