Man gets prison for Vegas police SUV fire amid 2020 protests

By KDWN Newsroom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — The first of three men who admitted setting fire to a Las Vegas police vehicle during a May 2020 racial injustice...

Pansi May
2d ago

2020?? It's about time they paid for what they did. Protesting is one thing and does not include violence...these people were thugs. Plain and simple.

