Teenager born as female, who transitioned to male and underwent double mastectomy before realizing that she made a huge mistake and detransitioned, speaks out to raise awareness in young people

Transgender man, who transitioned from female to male after being convinced that she was ‘in the wrong body,’ says that she is a biological woman that medically transitioned to appear like a male through synthetic hormones and surgery. She also says that she ‘will never be a man.’ The transgender man also said that after the procedures, she gets infections every three to four months and is ‘probably not going to live very long.’ During her transition, she had seven surgeries.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO