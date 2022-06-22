ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenager born as female, who transitioned to male and underwent double mastectomy before realizing that she made a huge mistake and detransitioned, speaks out to raise awareness in young people

By Nadia Ferr
 2 days ago
Few weeks ago, we reported about the 23-year-old Helena, a young woman who was born as female, but had transitioned to male while she was a teenager. In the early adulthood, Helena realized she made a huge mistake when she experienced several serious health problems and decided to de-transition to what...

Petch3+
1d ago

It should be illegal for ANY doctor to prescribe these medicines to minors! I don't care whether the parents consent to it or not, imho, the doctors are breaking the oath they take to do no harm.

Joe_roblox
2d ago

This is happening everywhere. Children should Not be allowed to make these decisions. Parents need to fight back

Sue garb
2d ago

Double Mast, So Where Was ANY Responsible Adult, Her Mother Perhaps..??,?

#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Gender Transition#Double Mastectomy#Gender Dysphoria
