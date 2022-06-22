ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Give yourself a raise: Budgeting tips to save cash

By Tony Nguyen
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Saving money can be tricky. Luckily, Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance and Financial Services has some tips to help you save some cash this summer.

How to save money and a trip to the pump

“In the summer, there’s a lot of free time so we are involved in more activities,” said Pistole. He said things like church, basketball, and cheerleading camps are really expensive this year.

One tip Pistole recommends is budgeting:

“If you have a written budget and you know the type of events that you’re going to participate in the camps and the cookouts and the special ticketed events, then that will help you stay on track whenever you have a written budget,” said Pistole.

He recommends also looking for free things to do such as swimming or a free movie night at the park.

“One thing to really keep in mind for Missouri locals is the free special sales tax weekend… as the summer is going to end every year,” said Pistole. “We know… what’s coming. It’s back to school. So we’ve got to budget for our spending, for clothes and for school supplies. And for this year, August the fifth through the seventh is going to be the special sales tax weekend. Need to get that on calendars now to plan on saving that money.”

If you would like to learn more about budgeting and other financial advice from Pistole, click here .

Missourians can get $750 toward water and sewer bills

ST. LOUIS – Missourians can get up to $750 toward water and sewer bills through Missouri American Water and MSD Project Clear. Both are working to educate customers about their Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The program is a "temporary, federally-funded assistance program" that helps low-income families with their water and/or sewer bills. Customers […]
MISSOURI STATE
