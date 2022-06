At the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA), animals are given healthy food, medical care, enrichment and a safe place to rest their heads. They are showered with attention by staff and volunteers, who try to learn as much as possible about how to make them happy so they can thrive when they find their new families. But no matter how much love and care they receive at the AWLA, it's not the same as living in a home, and the longer they stay with us, the harder it is to find that home.

