Morrow County passes emergency budget to address nitrate contamination
By Antonio Sierra
opb.org
5 days ago
The Morrow County Board of Commissioners agreed Wednesday to put $100,000 toward addressing its nitrate contamination emergency. The county declared an emergency last week after tests showed high nitrate levels in drinking water that came from private wells in northern Morrow County. Consuming water with high levels of nitrate can lead...
Officials at the city of Boardman announced steps they have taken to assure city residents that their drinking water is safe, meeting and exceeding state and federal water quality standards. The city is using a number of different communication tools to address the concerns raised by a water emergency recently...
RICHLAND, Wa. — A federal judge has agreed to give the Department of Energy more time to start treating waste at the $17 billion Hanford vitrification plant under construction since 2002. A federal court consent decree, as amended in 2016, had required the plant to start treatment of some...
The Independence Day weekend fireworks show at the Hermiston Butte will take place on Sunday, July 3 at 10 p.m. instead of the July 4. The city was informed recently that the licensed pyrotechnician originally scheduled to oversee the annual fireworks show on Monday, July 4 was no longer available for the event. The city was able to secure another licensed pyrotechnician for the evening of July 3. The show will last approximately 20 minutes, slightly shorter than previous years.
PENDLETON, Ore. — For the first time in 2022, temperatures are expected to reach triple-digits as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Columbia Basin; extending across southern Washington and northern Oregon on Monday, June 27. According to the NWS team operating out of...
There's a bug near the Tri-Cities causing quite a nuisance. The question is this bug headed to Washington State next?. Insects are just a fact of life and in most instances are vital for life on the planet Earth. Do you recall ice worms and murder hornets?. There is one...
West Richland, WA — [UPDATE:] The Benton County Coroner's Office announces a male rafter who was rescued from the Horn Rapids Dam on June 22nd, has died. A man is now in critical condition after going over the Horn Rapids Dam in a tube. Officials say a man in...
Two cars racing on Interstate 82 reached speeds up to 141 mph as they passed near the Washington State Patrol office in Kennewick on Thursday. Trooper Dave Brandt spotted an Infiniti Q60 and a Subaru speeding west on the highway about 7:30 a.m., Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald. When...
The following is a news release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram. June 25, 2022 at 10:11 a.m., several 911 reports were received from witnesses at Wal Mart, 2203 SW Court Avenue, reporting a female screaming for help in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several witnesses who called 911 reported what appeared to be an abduction, as the suspect male took a victim female by force and sped out of the parking lot. Witnesses were able to provide a good vehicle description and location of travel. While officers were responding to the call, the female in the vehicle in question called 911 screaming that she had an emergency before the line was disconnected. The female called again screaming for help and stated that her boyfriend was hitting her before the call was disconnected again. The female victim, before the line was disconnected, gave her location as passing a business in the 1400 block of SE Court Avenue. The female victim called 911 again advising that the suspect male was in possession of a hammer and she was in fear that he was going to use it against her. Before the line was disconnected again, the victim female gave their location as approaching I-84 213 eastbound on-ramp.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Concerned police officers patrolling near the west side of Kennewick followed a car’s smoking trail in hopes of informing the driver and helping out. After trailing for a short while, it became apparent to the police that there was more to the story than met the eye.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Have you seen this man? Kennewick police officers have turned to their community seeking assistance in identifying the male suspect who is accused of making fraudulent transactions at local businesses. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department on June 24, 2022, the...
MILTON-FREEWATER – Police arrested a man after he lost control in an open field while fleeing from officers Wednesday afternoon. Milton-Freewater police were patrolling near Cowl Street and Northeast Eleventh Avenue at 4:25 p.m. when they spotted Thomas Dee Payant, 28, driving a brown Ford Ranger pickup. Officers had previous knowledge of a county probation violation warrant for his arrest, as well as multiple local MFPD charges from recent past cases/incidents involving him.
