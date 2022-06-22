ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloria Estefan confirms she turned down Super Bowl halftime show after Jennifer Lopez complained about sharing the stage: 'Imagine what J.Lo would have said!'

 2 days ago

Gloria Estefan appeared to take a light-hearted jab at Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday night while confirming that she turned down a chance to appear with her at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

The 64-year-old Cuban–American singer suggested on Watch What Happens Live that J.Lo, 52, might have been upset if she joined the already crowded group of performers, which included Shakira as a co-headliner and guest appearances from Bad Bunny, J. Balvin and even Lopez's child Emme.

Host Andy Cohen brought up the Super Bowl performance in response to the Lopez's complaints about being forced to share the stage with Shakira in her new Netflix documentary Halftime.

No thanks: Gloria Estefan, 64, confirmed Tuesday on Watch What Happens Live that she turned down an offer to sing at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, which Jennifer Lopez headlined with Shakira

Estefan confirmed that she had been approached about joining the Latin music–themed show, but she turned down Super Bowl organizers because it was already overstuffed.

'Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set,' she explained.

'So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it as much as possible.'

She added a light-hearted jab at the Hustlers star as she moved on, joking, 'OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]!'

Too much: Estefan said the show is simply too overstuffed for such a short time. 'Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, like 12 minutes or something, to get things on and off the set,' she explained
Theme night: 'So, could you do it with one person? Yes, but I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack it as much as possible'; Shakira and J.Lo seen in 2020
On her bad side: She added a light-hearted jab at the Hustlers star as she moved on, joking, 'OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third [performer]!'; seen in 2020

'I literally would come out, done Shake Your Body [her hit single Conga!] and out. It was their moment,' she continued, before humorously adding, 'Plus, I didn’t want to go on a diet in December.'

Andy teed up Estefan, who was joined by her Father Of The Bride costar Andy Garcia, in response to Lopez's comment in her Halftime documentary in which she sounded bitter about being forced to co-headline the performance.

'This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl,' she vented, adding that the performance was 'Something I have been working for and hoping for for years.'

Her manager Benny Medina was on the same page for his interview in her Halftime documentary.

'It was an insult to think that you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done,' he said.

Jennifer and Shakira apparently got along better as rehearsal progressed, but the Colombian singer hasn't yet addressed the Waiting For Tonight singer's comments.

An expert: Gloria has plenty of experience with Super Bowl halftime shows, as she has performed at two in the past, whereas most performers are lucky to be included in a single one during their career

Gloria has plenty of experience with Super Bowl halftime shows, as she has performed at two in the past, whereas most performers are lucky to be included in a single one during their career.

She sang at the 1992 Winter Magic show, which was a tribute to the Winter Olympics, which featured a large youth orchestra, color guard members and hundreds of dancers.

She was back in 1999 for a halftime show with more star power. Estefan was joined on stage by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Stevie Wonder, who also sang a duet with her.

Double duty: She sang at the 1992 Winter Magic show, which was a tribute to the Winter Olympics, which featured a large youth orchestra, color guard members and hundreds of dancers, and returned for a duet with Stevie Wonder in 1999; seen in 1999

