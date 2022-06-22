ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Ritchie, Wirt by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 19:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barbour, Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Randolph; Taylor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RANDOLPH...TAYLOR AND BARBOUR COUNTIES At 809 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Philippi, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grafton, Philippi, Flemington, Montrose, Moatsville, Tygart Lake State Park, Thornton, Knottsville, McGee, Galloway and Nestorville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beverly, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beverly and Lowell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Greenbrier; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Summers; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CLAY FAYETTE GREENBRIER KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH SUMMERS WAYNE WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV

