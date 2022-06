Effective: 2022-06-23 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-23 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Chase; Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ellis; Ellsworth; Geary; Gove; Graham; Harvey; Jewell; Lane; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Mitchell; Morris; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Ottawa; Pawnee; Phillips; Reno; Republic; Rice; Riley; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Saline; Sheridan; Smith; Stafford; Trego SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 405 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CHASE CLAY CLOUD DICKINSON ELLIS ELLSWORTH GEARY GOVE GRAHAM HARVEY JEWELL LANE LINCOLN MARION MCPHERSON MITCHELL MORRIS NESS NORTON OSBORNE OTTAWA PAWNEE PHILLIPS RENO REPUBLIC RICE RILEY ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SALINE SHERIDAN SMITH STAFFORD TREGO

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO