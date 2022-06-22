ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kaley Cuoco and second husband Karl Cook finalize their divorce after four years of marriage... after previously stating there was no animosity

By Ashley Hume For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Kaley Cuoco and second husband Karl Cook are officially divorced after four years of marriage.

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, their divorce was finalized on Monday when a judgement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Per The Blast, which also obtained the documents, no other details about the settlement were disclosed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6Eaq_0gJ7Pfty00
It's over: Kaley Cuoco and second husband Karl Cook are officially divorced after four years of marriage. Seen in 2019

In September 2021, the 36-year-old actress and the 31-year-old professional equestrian first announced their split in a statement to ET.

The former couple told the outlet, 'Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

'We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UeOVr_0gJ7Pfty00
Finalized: According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, their divorce was finalized on Monday when a judgement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Seen in 2019

Kaley and Karl added, 'We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.'

The Big Bang Theory alumna, who has been riding horses since she was a teenager, first met Cook at a 2016 horse show where he was competing.

They immediately bonded over their love of horses and eventually tied the knot in June 2018 at a horse stable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIq27_0gJ7Pfty00
Common interest: The Big Bang Theory alumna, who has been riding horses since she was a teenager, first met Cook at a 2016 horse show where he was competing

At the time, Kaley told Cosmopolitan that she had not expected to take a second trip down the aisle after her first marriage to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 34, ended in 2015 after just 21 months of marriage.

'I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again. My ex ruined that word for me,' she told the magazine.

'I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault -- that was his.'

Prior to their marriage, Ryan and Kaley signed a prenuptial agreement though the retired pro athlete later asked for spousal support.

Per their divorce documents, Ryan's request for spousal support was denied though Kaley was ordered to pay him a lump sum of $165,000 as well as up to $55,000 in legal fees. She also agreed to pay $195,000 to cover his athletic training fees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIY73_0gJ7Pfty00
Unexpected: Kaley told Cosmopolitan that she had not expected to take a second trip down the aisle after her first marriage to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 34, ended in 2015 after just 21 months of marriage. Kaley and Ryan seen in 2014

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, Kaley and Karl had an 'ironclad prenup in place' before they tied the knot.

Both parties have substantial financial assets as the Emmy Award nominee reportedly has a net worth of over $100 million and Karl earns significant amounts from his competition winnings, in addition to being the son of billionaire Intuit founder Scott Cook.

In an interview for Glamour magazine's April cover shoot, Kaley told the outlet that she was through with matrimony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEs0a_0gJ7Pfty00
Over it: In an interview for Glamour magazine's April cover shoot, Kaley told the outlet that she was through with matrimony. Seen in June 2021

'I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,' she said.

'Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.'

Despite her disillusionment with marriage, the performer recently found love again with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFJLd_0gJ7Pfty00
Moving on: Despite her disillusionment with marriage, the performer recently found love again with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfjp4_0gJ7Pfty00
Lovebirds: She first debuted their romance in early May with a slideshow of loved-up snaps from a rustic getaway that she shared to her Instagram page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wG3LB_0gJ7Pfty00
His social media: On the same day, Tom, 39, also shared photos of the two taken during their trip, which he captioned with a romantic quote from a piece of literature titled Noah's wall

She first debuted their romance in early May with a slideshow of loved-up snaps from a rustic getaway that she shared to her Instagram page.

'Life lately,' Kaley wrote in the caption. 'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'

On the same day, Tom, 39, also shared photos of the two taken during their trip, which he captioned with a romantic quote from a piece of literature titled Noah's wall.

Later in May, the two made their official debut as a couple when they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for The Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti, 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlqUl_0gJ7Pfty00
Making it official: Later in May, the two made their official debut as a couple when they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for The Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti, 50

Comments / 0

 

