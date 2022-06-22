Best Remote Lakes In Arizona: Horseshoe Lake

Minnesota’s Iron Range is a section of northern Minnesota that is known for its large iron deposits. The area is characterized by many large iron mines, which have historically made up the bulk of its economy. Most towns within the Iron Range are small, with larger communities scattered here and there. As such, notable restaurants are fewer and farther between than they are in other areas of the state. However, that does not mean great eateries don’t exist. Today, we want to take you on a trip to the Iron Range to visit a tiny Minnesota cafe. It’s nestled way up north, but it’s an enchanting day trip destination for anyone who craves a tropical oasis. Read on below to learn more about the Whistling Bird:

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO