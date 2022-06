CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Housing Authority relies on some federal money to provide a variety of housing assistance programs to people in the Casper area. While the Casper Housing Authority could potentially help offer services in other Wyoming communities, state law limits its ability to do so, Casper City Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said Tuesday. Gamroth, who is the City Council’s liaison to the Casper Housing Authority Board of Directors, said that that topic came up at the board’s meeting last week.

