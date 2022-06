Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield plans to sell its building at 973 Larchwood Road, but remains committed to continuing on as the only synagogue in Mansfield. Paul Hyman, who is president of the Reform synagogue, told the Columbus Jewish News that retirements of older congregants to Florida and younger members moving out of town were key factors that led to this decision. Such is the fate of many smaller congregations in more rural communities, he said.

