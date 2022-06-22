Fast food drive-through windows debated, as town ponders code change for Wading River

East Hampton Town Airport never had the opportunity to enact its plan to close and reopen the airport under new usage rules last May 17th. At the last minute an injunction paused that plan from going into effect. As of now it is business as usual. New reports have the EH Town officials exploring ways to legally shut down the airport. One has to wonder is this what they really want or is this a ploy that has originated because of the frustration of not being in actual control of the outcome of their own town asset?

