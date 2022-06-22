Fast food drive-through windows debated, as town ponders code change for Wading River

On Friday evening, the Freeport Fire Department posted a notice to its Facebook page:. “Around 1pm, our Dept. was notified of a rubbish fire behind a commercial business on Hanse Ave. Arriving units encountered a large fire in a junkyard. First arriving pumper, unit 211 from Ever Ready Hose Co. 1, was able to see the large volume of smoke from a distance, and stretched in once on scene. Numerous master streams from aerial devices and large-diameter hose to supply as was utilized to extinguish the fire. Mutual aid was provided by numerous surrounding departments as well as the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office bringing rehab, investigation, and unmanned aerial drone units. Operations were under the command of Chief Kevin Collica, 2101. There were no injuries and all units were back in the firehouses in approximately 2.5 hours. Thank you to all Depts for their assistance.”
