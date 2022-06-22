ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wading River, NY

Fast food drive-through windows debated, as town ponders code change for Wading River

By Denise Civiletti
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Residents turned out Tuesday night in opposition to a town code amendment that would allow drive-through windows at restaurants and coffee shops in the Business CR (“Rural Neighborhood Business”) zoning use district. The zoning district exists primarily along Route 25A in Wading River and in a small...

riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 1

 

