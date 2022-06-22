ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Baby cow rescue prompts brief closure of I-5 in Marysville

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were briefly shut down in Marysville on Wednesday after a baby cow was stuck in a median, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

All lanes on northbound I-5 near 156th Street Northeast were blocked just after 3 p.m. as crews worked to rescue the cow.

A local cowboy, with assistance from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, was able to wrangle the cow and get them to safety.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes during the rescue.

All lanes reopened by about 4:15 p.m.

The cow had been in and out of the road in the Marysville area for nearly two days, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett.

