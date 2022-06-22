Texans TE Pharaoh Brown wants to be All-Pro in 2022

Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown has set a lofty goal for himself this season. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

For the most part, Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown had an unremarkable 2021 NFL season that he finished with 23 receptions for 171 yards and zero touchdowns. Add in that unproven commodity Davis Mills will be Brown's starting quarterback this fall, and one couldn't be blamed for fading the 28-year-old in fantasy football drafts.

Brown thinks such a decision would be a mistake.

According to Cole Thompson of FanNation/Texans Daily, Brown is setting the bar high for himself before training camp.

"The game has just slowed down understanding all the fine-line details," Brown explained. "That's going to help me be an All-Pro this year."

As Charean Williams noted for Pro Football Talk, Brown isn't yet guaranteed to be ahead of Brevin Jordan on the Houston depth chart at the position. Jordan, a 2021 rookie, tallied 20 catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns across nine games during his debut NFL campaign.

However, Brown said he feels that Pep Hamilton earning a promotion from the role of passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator will help him enjoy a career year this fall.

"History shows that this has been a very tight end-friendly offense everywhere Pep has been: Stanford, Colts, at Michigan," Brown added. "I don’t think the trend will change. It’s a great opportunity for me and Brevin."

If nothing else, Houston could be home to an interesting tight end competition during training camp and the preseason.