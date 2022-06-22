Report: Seahawks have 'high level of interest' in Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal with the Denver Broncos back in March.

With veteran Geno Smith and fourth-year quarterback Drew Lock on the roster, the Seahawks are reportedly looking for an upgrade under center.

According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, the Seahawks have a "high level of interest" in the Cleveland Browns' signal-caller Baker Mayfield.

Earlier this month, former player and current analyst Ross Tucker said he believed Mayfield would eventually be traded to the Seahawks.

Mayfield has also been linked to the Carolina Panthers but a recent report suggested a deal isn't imminent.

The most significant reason holding up a potential Mayfield trade is money.

Mayfield has one year remaining on a four-year, $32.6 million contract. Next season, Mayfield is scheduled to make $18.8 million. The Browns are reportedly willing to pay nearly half of the amount owed to Mayfield to facilitate a trade.

Mayfield has played four seasons with the Browns since being drafted first overall in 2018. In 59 starts in Cleveland, Mayfield went 29-30, throwing for 14,125 yards, with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

The Browns qualified for the playoffs only once with Mayfield as the starter. In the 2020 postseason, Mayfield went 1-1, throwing for 467 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception.