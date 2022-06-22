ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Federal funds cover $2M in outstanding water bills for Washington County residents

By Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNDNx_0gJ7NoLZ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some Washington County residents whose water bills accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic could have their outstanding expenses covered thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The county announced Wednesday its partnering with Clean Water Services to reduce the number of low-income households experiencing past-due water bills.

People who qualify to have their account cleared will be contacted directly by their water utility service provider.

Report: This Oregon city is one of the best-run cities in America

“The goal of this initiative is to provide some economic relief that will benefit populations traditionally underserved by application-based programs, and to remove barriers to access including Washington County communities who may not have internet access at home or have limited English language proficiency,” said Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington.

Anyone who is not contacted but still needs assistance paying for water should contact their utility provider directly to see what financial assistance opportunities are available.

TRENDING: Multiple boats moor to ‘lost’ dock near Waterfront Park

Clean Water Services, which provides sewer and stormwater services in Washington County, is working with city water providers and the Tualatin Valley Water District to collect data and will work with the district to distribute the money.

Assistance for other utility bills such as gas or electricity is available through Washington County’s Community Action web portal . People can also call (503) 615-0771 for help filling out an application.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
County
Washington County, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon town's new homeless ordinance may not be legal, but it's been effective

Homelessness used to mainly be a problem for bigger cities. But nowadays, a mixture of high housing costs, the pandemic, and a lack of mental health services, means homeless camps are popping-up in smaller towns too. Traci Collings and her husband have lived in Seaside, on Oregon's northwest coast in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water District#Bills#Federal Funds#American#Clean Water Services#Washington County Chair
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Measure 110 fails addicts, community

About 16,000 people received some type of “help” for drug addiction in the first year of Measure 110 “Oregon officials acknowledge drug treatment rollout was botched” (June 3). Only 136 people – less than 1% – accepted meaningful help and entered treatment. The rest are big “winners:” no jail time, and no $100 possession fine if they call a help line. Only 116 people called the “Lines for Life” hotline. Since the measure became law, only 2,576 tickets for drug possession have been written; the understaffed police are too busy, or ignore a lot of it. There is now no meaningful incentive for addicts to seek or accept help to turn their lives around. This is an unintended driving force behind today’s exploding rates of property crime, murder, drug use and overdose deaths, and the out of control population in homeless drug camps where the addict lifestyle is welcomed and protected. The only path forward starts with mandatory incarcerated treatment to help repeat offenders.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland City Council may roll back security deposit policy rule for rental housing

Portland city commissioners will decide next week whether to roll back parts of a tenant protection ordinance to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of landlords. The rules at issue, passed in 2020 as part of a broader suite of tenant protections, required landlords to provide renters upon move-in with an inventory of property — like appliances, fixtures or equipment — that would be covered by their security deposit. The landlords were barred from dipping into security deposits to repair or replace items not included in the list, and they could only charge for the depreciated value of that item rather than the cost of a brand-new replacement.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pdxmonthly.com

The Northern Clark County Scenic Drive Is a Blast to the Past

Feel like a road trip but don’t have the time or the gas money to go too far? A quick getaway just north of Vancouver, the Northern Clark County Scenic Drive takes you off of Interstate 5 and onto twisty two-lane roads through rural Washington. The 70-mile loop skirts past farmland, waterfalls, and historic sites.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy