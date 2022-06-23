Man With Shopping Cart Wanted in North Park Hammer Attack

A 31-year-old man is behind bars Friday following a hit- and-run accident that injured three people — two of them children. The 31-year-old man, driving with three minors under the age of 10 in the back of his Toyota Camry, pulled out of a shopping center and broadsided a motorcycle near East Bobier Drive and East Vista Way around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
06.23.2022 | 1:29 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the sedan was eastbound on Logan Ave, when he crossed to the opposite side of the street and hit 3 parked vehicles. The collision was so hard, that one SUV was sent to rest on top of the vehicle behind it. The driver was arrested for DUI (Narcotic), and transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. Homeless people pulled the man from the crash after he was sitting in the car, possibly unconscious.
A 55-year-old man was arrested Thursday for annoying a minor after a student claimed he had been following her for several blocks walking to school. The incident happened in the morning when a high school student, traveling on Grand Avenue near Oak Hill Drive on her way to summer school near Orange Glen High School, spotted a tan-colored van following her.
A North Park man faces federal kidnapping charges for allegedly abducting and repeatedly sexually assaulting an Oklahoma teen, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. Ramsey Manuel Cervantes, 22, is accused of kidnapping the victim, 16, at knifepoint from her home last week, restraining her with duct tape and driving her across state lines to San Diego.
The woman accused of striking and killing two pedestrians – including a teenager – in National City pleaded not guilty on all charges Friday. Tayishe Baltys, 43, is charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and two counts of DUI causing injury or death to someone. She entered a not guilty plea on each charge as she appeared in a video conference call from Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.
Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-car crash in Ocean Beach the night of June 22, according to San Diego police. A 2015 Kia Soul being driven east on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard by a 26-year-old woman struck the rear of a 2008 Nissan Altima that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Nimitz Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m., according to Officer John Buttle.
The driver of a Chula Vista trash truck noticed his load had caught flames and called 911 dispatchers Thursday, who advised him to drive to a nearby fire station and drop the flaming load off, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. Firefighters ran out of the Chula Vista Fire...
On June 23, 2022, at approximately 8:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station, Traffic Division and Vista Fire Department personnel responded to a serious injury hit and run collision on E. Bobier Drive near the intersection of E. Vista Way. Based on the...
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police say they want to give context to a video of an arrest that's gone viral on social media. The incident happened Saturday just after midnight near the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. In the video, a police officer sends a K9 after a man who appears to lunge at him.
On June 14, an individual crashed his truck into the front steps of the Escondido Police Department. The suspect was found to be under the influence of drugs and had turned into the sidewalk, crashing into the handrail to the stairs. Luckily no one was injured. Traffic Stop and Drug...
OCEANSIDE — Family and friends are grieving and a suspect remains at large for the shooting death of a beloved pre-school teacher in the Eastside Capistrano neighborhood earlier this month. Just before noon on June 4, 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco was riding in a car with some male friends when...
NATIONAL CITY - A South Bay mother loses her daughter and her boyfriend after they were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver. Community members gathered at a makeshift memorial Thursday to pay their respects to 15-year-old Jessica Talamante, who died Wednesday night after being struck by a car on East Plaza Boulevard near Harbison Avenue in National City. Her mother, Kristen White, said she was just weeks away from turning 16.
