The man shot to death early Monday morning by Akron police has been identified as Jayland Walker, 25 of Akron. The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office released Walker's name Tuesday morning. The medical examiner's office said it will provide an update on Walker's cause and manner of death upon the completion of an examination that remained in progress. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 1 a.m. ...

AKRON, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO