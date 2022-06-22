ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

YWCA Tri-County Area announces exceptional women and girls winners

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYWCA Tri-County Area honored an exemplary group of women and girls on June 16 at its 26th annual Tribute to Exceptional Women and Girls. Tribute to Exceptional Women and Girls recognizes women and girls for their ability to lead by example, embrace community responsibility and demonstrate exceptional leadership in their careers...

www.dailylocal.com

Daily Local News

Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for 20- and 30-something adults, will meet in person on Tuesday, June 28, 7:00 PM at Stable 12 Brewing Company, 368 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss S.A. Cosby’s novel, “Blacktop Wasteland.” Beauregard “Bug” Montage — now known as a father and honest car mechanic. Formerly known throughout the South as the best getaway driver on the East Coast–just like his dad, who disappeared many years ago. Financial calamities (and racial prejudices) combine to drive Bug reluctantly to take part in a daring diamond heist to solve money problems and then go straight, once and for all. But all does not go well. Print copies of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

30 Chester County nonprofits get funding from Women and Girls organization

WEST CHESTER — The Fund for Women and Girls has awarded $239,680 in grants to 30 nonprofit organizations serving the needs of women and girls throughout Chester County. Nearly 70 community members, grantee partners, and Fund Board and committee members gathered at Loch Aerie Mansion on June 21 for The Fund’s 2022 Grants Celebration honoring the essential work of our grantee partners who work tirelessly to better the lives of women and girls in our communities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Four Area Residents Among Police Academy’s 21 New Grads

BLUE BELL PA – Four area residents are among 21 students who just graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Montgomery County Community College, the institution announced Wednesday (June 22, 2022). Celebrating in their accomplishments are Jessica Barbitta of Pottstown, Landon Detweiler of Pennsburg, Christopher Douglass of Collegeville, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

WCU to honor Donley on 50th anniversary of athletic training program

Now celebrating 50 years, West Chester University’s athletic training education program was one of the first four accredited athletic training programs in the country. One educator’s vision brought WCU there: Phillip B. Donley, retired head athletic trainer and emeritus professor of physical education from 1965 to 1991. Generations of WCU graduates now work and hold leadership positions nationally in the field due to Donley’s mentorship and example.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Education
Daily Local News

Shusterman to host annual summer barbecue for veterans

PAOLI — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, invites local veterans to her annual summer barbeque from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Wilson Farm Park Pavilion, 600 Lee Road, Chesterbrook. “I am very excited to meet with our veterans and their families,” said Shusterman. “This event...
CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

CCIU receives grant to develop Pennsylvania esports ecosystem

DOWNINGTOWN—In February of 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced a third round of grants through the PAsmart program, distributing $10 million to advance education in science and technology throughout Pennsylvania. In partnership with the Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) STEM Ecosystem, the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) received $500,000 to develop a Pennsylvania Esports Ecosystem.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Two new events in Kennett Square a huge success

KENNETT SQUARE—Kennett Blooms Floral Flash and Kennett Summerfest, both first-time events, brought beauty and a welcome sense of community celebration to Kennett Square last weekend. The weekend celebrated the beauty of flowers, the taste of Chester County’s terroir, and the skill and talent of local floral designers and winemakers who work their alchemy with what grows in local soil.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Daily Local News

Regional Pottstown ambulance authority being explored

It’s not easy to fill the ranks of emergency service posts in the best of times. And few would argue we’re living in the best of times, with a volatile virus keeping medical personnel on their toes and overworked. The problem is that they were already overworked and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Shusterman secures funding for 675 E. Swedesford Road project

PHOENIXVILLE — The 675 E. Swedesford Road HQ has secured an additional $500,000 in state funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, announced state Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-157th of Schuylkill Township. This grant will assist in funding a two-story parking structure to support 675 Swedesford Road’s timber-built office headquarters....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wilmingtonde.gov

July 4th Fireworks Scheduled for the Wilmington Riverfront

The Freedom Celebration Fireworks Show by Pyrotecnico will be livestreamed from Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park; rain date is July 5. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz invite residents and visitors to enjoy the City’s annual Independence Day fireworks show on Monday, July 4 with family fun activities starting at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date is Tuesday, July 5 for the fireworks show only.) Wilmington’s July 4th Freedom Celebration Fireworks Show by Pyrotecnico will be choreographed to recorded music at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, at French Street and Rosa Parks Drive, and visible from many nearby locations along the Christina Riverfront.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Local News

Chester County attorneys Forzato, Mincarelli get nod from Senate panel

HARRISBURG — A state Senate panel has approved the nominations of two local attorneys to become judges on the Chester County Court of Common Pleas. On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously agreed to send the names of Nichole Forzato and Louis Mincarelli to the full Senate for confirmation to fill two vacant seats in the county.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

10-Year-Old Considered Missing and Endangered, Say Coatesville Police

COATESVILLE, PA — The Coatesville Police Department is asking the public for help locating 10-year-old Cartier Jackson, and 30-year-old Shalika Shelton, who are considered missing and potentially endangered. Authorities state that on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the City of Coatesville Police Department received a report for a missing 10-year-old....
COATESVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware Man Gets Prison Time in Pennsylvania for Stealing $147K

WEST CHESTER, PA — A resident of Newark, Delaware was sentenced this week in the County Court of Common Pleas to 30 days to 23 months in the Chester County Prison, followed by three years probation, for theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and criminal conspiracy to theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.
NEWARK, DE
Daily Local News

Berwyn Fire Co. awarded funding to build new state-of-the-art firehouse

WEST CHESTER—Berwyn Fire Company will receive an additional $500,000 in state funding for a new, state-of-the-art firehouse, bringing the total state investment for the project to $2 million. “I’m thrilled that we secured additional state funding to support Berwyn Fire Company,” said state Sen. Carolyn Comitta said. “Providing strong...
BERWYN, PA

