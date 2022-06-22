YWCA Tri-County Area announces exceptional women and girls winners

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for 20- and 30-something adults, will meet in person on Tuesday, June 28, 7:00 PM at Stable 12 Brewing Company, 368 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss S.A. Cosby’s novel, “Blacktop Wasteland.” Beauregard “Bug” Montage — now known as a father and honest car mechanic. Formerly known throughout the South as the best getaway driver on the East Coast–just like his dad, who disappeared many years ago. Financial calamities (and racial prejudices) combine to drive Bug reluctantly to take part in a daring diamond heist to solve money problems and then go straight, once and for all. But all does not go well. Print copies of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com.

