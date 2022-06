The historic Roe v. Wade court case legalizing abortion in the United States has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in a split decision. The new opinion, officially released Friday, June 24, 2022, related to the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which challenged the constitutionality of a Mississippi abortion law. Officials around Michigan are responding to the decision. Read their quotes below.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO