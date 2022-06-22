ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump-era Remain in Mexico program under new scrutiny

By Stef W. Kight
Axios
 2 days ago

A migrant woman tried to take her own life this month while waiting in a shelter in Monterrey, Mexico, for a U.S. asylum decision — the first known suicide attempt of Joe Biden's presidency under the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program he was forced to restart, Axios has...

Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Patchwork of SCOTUS Justices Say Employers Can Force Certain Employee Lawsuits into Private Arbitration Despite California Preference for State Courts

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a California state law that forces certain employment disputes into state courts did not apply to a case involving a former employee and a cruise line. Some employers ask employees to sign mandatory arbitration agreements — clauses which keep labor disputes out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Susan Collins and Joe Manchin are among the lawmakers blasting Trump-appointed justices for saying they would respect precedent in light of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling.

Collins called it a "sudden and radical jolt to the country" and "not conservative." What happened: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and some Democrats say Supreme Court justices misled Congress by first testifying under oath that they would respect precedent and then, on Friday, joining a majority opinion that overturned the constitutional right of abortion under Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

No Medical-Marijuana Exception to Federal Pretrial Release Conditions Barring Violation of Federal Law

From U.S. v. Cannon, decided Wednesday by the Third Circuit (Judges Cheryl Krause, Luis Restrepo, and Brooks Smith):. As a [statutorily required] condition of his bond, a Magistrate Judge ordered that Cameron Cannon {"must not violate federal, state, or local law while on release" [Condition 1]} …. That includes the use and possession of marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Supreme Court Makes It Effectively Impossible To Sue Federal Cops, Smashing a 51-Year-Old Precedent

Reports that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn one of its major precedents recently gripped much of the country. Today, the high court effectively did just that. Except it wasn't Roe v. Wade—the case that established a constitutional right to an abortion—that the justices declared null. It was a different early-1970s precedent with far-reaching implications for anyone who has their rights violated by federal government agents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

