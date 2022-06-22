CHP: Highway 129 closed after deadly head-on crash
By Josh Copitch
KSBW.com
2 days ago
AROMAS, Calif. — A deadly crash has closed Highway 129 between Aromas and Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, two pickup trucks crashed head-on while traveling on Highway...
AROMAS, Calif. — Two people were killed and more than a half-dozen people were injured following a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Aromas, the California Highway Patrol said. Two pickup trucks, including one towing a fifth-wheel toy-hauler, crashed head-on while driving on Highway 129 around 3:45 p.m. The highway...
1 person dead, several others injured after a head-on collision in Aromas (Aromas, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed while several others received injuries after a head-on collision Wednesday in Aromas. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident took place at around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 129 [...]
SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose quickly knocked down a brush fire that burned along northbound Highway 87 in South San Jose on Friday morning.The San Jose Fire Department said the fire broke out by the freeway near the Curtner Avenue interchange around 11:10 a.m.Shortly after 11:50 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was knocked down and crews were mopping up. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, according to the fire department.The fire led to delays along northbound 87 stretching to Capitol Expressway, prompting the California Highway Patrol to conduct traffic control. As of about noon, a traffic advisory remains in place through the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Morgan Hill on Friday afternoon. Cal Fire said that it was mapped at 1.9 acres and is 65% contained. The fire started at the Monterey Mushroom Company at 642 Hale Avenue in the very north end of Morgan Hill, Cal Fire said. It […]
(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire caused lanes to close Wednesday evening on CA-237 in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:36 p.m., CHP announced lanes 2 and 3 going westbound were blocked due to smoke across the highway. As of 7:35 p.m., all lanes have reopened, according to a 511 […]
SALINAS, Calif. — An overturned tractor-trailer has created a traffic jam on northbound Highway 101 in Salinas, Tuesday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer overturned in the slow lane and scattered cardboard boxes and pallets on the road. CHP noted that it'll take until 12:30 p.m....
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove police arrested an RV driver after they allegedly struck cars and a pedestrian on Monday. According to police, officers received calls of an RV driving recklessly. Callers said the RV hit a pedestrian, a bicyclist and multiple vehicles. Officers responded and chased the...
Parts of Interstate 5 were closed near the San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties line due to a crash Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The southbound lanes were closed for several hours about 5 miles south of the county line, Caltrans said. No one has been reported to have been injured in...
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Pacific Grove Police said they arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly hit a pedestrian, a bicyclist and multiple vehicles while driving their RV recklessly while drunk. Officers arrived around 3 p.m. and took Christian Aleman Medina of Gilroy on a short chase due to the danger to the public.
The post Police: RV driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, vehicles and bicyclist while drunk in Pacific Grove appeared first on KION546.
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with a warrant after chasing him into a Chevron gas station Friday. Paul Jacquez, 38, was seen at around 10:30 a.m. and began to run when he saw deputies. According to deputies, he jumped several fences and ran through multiple yards before
The post MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A wildfire near Pleasanton has caused Foothill Road between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive to close Thursday afternoon, police announced on Twitter. Evacuations were ordered for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle and Kilkare Road; those evacuations were lifted as of 7:30 p.m. The fire, which has been dubbed […]
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Police have resolved the situation at Scotts Valley High School Friday evening, according to an officer on the scene. The department was investigating a "suspicious circumstance" at the school. An officer at the scene told Action News 8 that someone involved with the active shooter...
SALINAS, Calif. — A Monterey manattacked by a shark while swimming off Pacific Grove Wednesday morning was bitten by a great white shark, according to investigators with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who took DNA samples from the swimmer's wetsuit. Watch the full interview with Dr. Nicholas...
SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A cement truck on its side in Sunnyvale caused a backup on US-101 Northbound Tuesday morning, but all lanes are open as of 8:57 a.m. The truck blocked all lanes as of 5:05 a.m. near the Mathilda Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was extricated from the vehicle […]
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three people at the Soledad Cemetary and found a loaded ghost gun. Police contacted Luis Aguayo, Brandon Galvan, and Jose Salazar in a vehicle parked on the corner of the property said police. A K9 unit reacted immediately, and officers found a loaded ghost gun and other
The post Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun appeared first on KION546.
Update: 9:22 a.m. – Police are no longer in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue or South Fremont Street as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday. “Normal activity may resume,” police stated. SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Police Department is asking residents near the unit block of South Fremont Street and in the 300 block […]
Comments / 1