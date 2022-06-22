ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

WEBXTRA: Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Bill Avera on Senate Committee Hearing

By Blake Holland
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) -Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Bill Avera spoke...

Texas’ ‘trigger law’ on abortion set to go into effect in 30 days

TEXAS (KLTV) - Following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas’ “trigger law” will go into effect in 30 days. The trigger law makes performing an abortion a felony. It makes an exception only to save the life of the mother or if there’s a risk of quote “substantial impairment of major bodily function.”
TEXAS STATE
Texas government officials react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas government officials are reacting to the news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement following the news of the court’s decision. “The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of...
TEXAS STATE
Texas House Democrats requesting special session on gun reforms

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House Democrats are calling for a special session on gun reforms. Texas House Democrats held a press conference on Thursday on gun violence and school safety when the announcement was made. Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) said over the past several weeks in the aftermath...
TEXAS STATE
'Begging for you guys to do something:' Sister of Uvalde shooting urges Texas lawmakers to act

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Emotions ran high at the Texas Capitol Thursday as Jazmin Cazares told a joint House committee she is still in shock her nine-year-old sister Jacklyn was gunned down inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. "She was one of the sweetest souls. This morning around 5:30 p.m., I sat on my sister's bed, and I cried, I cried, I cried. I shouldn't have to be here right now. I should be at home watching a movie with my sister."Cazares urged lawmakers to improve perimeter fencing and security at elementary schools, and training for law enforcement, and pass red flag...
UVALDE, TX
Roe v. Wade overturned: San Antonio and Texas leaders react to Supreme Court's decision

SAN ANTONIO — The Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the longtime legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S. The 6-3 ruling Friday in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Rep. Louie Gohmert appears in video at January 6 Committee

“What led to this is really kind of two factors,” said Sims. “Early on before we got dry, fertilizer prices were going and are sky high, and so if folks don’t fertilize, we don’t get that much production, and so we were expecting that, and then this recent dry weather set in and if you don’t have rain, it doesn’t matter if fertilizer is affordable or not.”
LONGVIEW, TX
East Texans react to SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that protected a woman’s right to an abortion. East Texas activists came together in Downtown Tyler to “make their voices heard.”. “We have women of all ages from all walks of life,...
TYLER, TX
Abortion rights protests planned across North Texas after SCOTUS overturns Roe

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texans are organizing protests against the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to determine the legality of abortion.Several protests were planned to take place Friday evening, including events in downtown Denton at 5:00 p.m. and Belo Garden Park in downtown Dallas at 6:30 p.m.Federal police were seen outside of the Earl Cabell federal courthouse building in Dallas putting up barricades and boarding windows in anticipation of protests.Dallas police said in a statement they would not interfere with peaceful demonstrations, but warned that "the Dallas Police Department will take enforcement action if...
DALLAS, TX
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Here's how that affects Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the longtime legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S. The court's 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was a determination of the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The decision is likely to have major ramifications across the country.
TEXAS STATE
Region 7 School Safety Events

“At night if someone is still hot at seven o clock, 8 o clock, they could come in. They can shower; we have shower times designated for those that are not staying with us,” says Chevis. Senate Committee Hearing Day 2. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX

