ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

Blenko makes limited edition piece for Regatta’s return

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Blenko Glass in Milton is known for its beautiful and unique creations made by hand. This year, they’ve made a limited edition piece for the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

There were only 50 pieces made.

“It is spot on,” said Alex Burdette, the Arts and Community Liaison for Blenko and the person who came up with the design for the Sternwheel Regatta pieces. “The guys did a great job bringing the idea to life.”

How to stay safe with fireworks this Fourth of July

Randy Rider has worked at Blenko for 42 years. He is a finisher. Rider helped turn Burdette’s idea into reality.

“They weren’t too hard after we got used to them. They were fun. Alex was proud of them,” Rider said.

Burdette said the shape mimics the smoke stacks on a sternwheeler. The colors reflect the Regatta logo.

“It was really cool watching them make it because it has a lot of moving parts. This color here isn’t even just one color it is a couple of colors. It is our cobalt blue encased in our crystal. Then you’ve got a wrap. Then an additional color ruby lip on it. So that it is four colors in there. It makes a really beautiful piece,” Burdette said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMubt_0gJ7LHU800

Wednesday the mold for the glass was part of the public tours at Blenko. Rider said even the intricate swirl around the smokestacks wasn’t too difficult to figure out after a few experiments.

“You just have to learn the glassware of it. You know how to work the glass,” he said.

Rider and Burdette are hoping that their creations will be an important part of the memories from this year’s Regatta.

“It makes somebody happy and it tickles me to death,” Rider said. “The West Virginia pieces and anything special like that I like,” Rider said.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

Most of those 50 pieces will go to major donors and the sternwheel boat owners who bring their boats to the event. Plus if you really want to get your hands on one of them Regatta organizers will be auctioning off three of them to raise money for future events.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

Related
WVNS

Kenzie’s Kakes going through renovations

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Kenzie’s Kakes is remodeling its building from top to bottom. Kenzie’s Kakes, located in Beaver, is remodeling its store and with the new renovations comes the unveiling of their upstairs lobby, which will soon be open for customers. MacKenzie Brogan, the owner of Kenzie’s Kakes, says this is huge for her […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley prepares for annual 4th of July events

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Ripley’s 4th of July Celebration returns this year with festivities beginning next week. According to the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau events for the town’s annual Independence Day celebration begin Wednesday, June 29, and will run through Friday, July 8. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader says the events include free concerts, a […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

10 places to exercise for free in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As inflation continues to raise prices for gas, food and other items, many people are looking for ways to save money. One way to do that is by ditching your gym membership and taking advantage of free, local exercise options. 13 News has compiled a list below of free workout resources […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tri-State Area Summer 2022 Fireworks Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s summer, and that means it’s time to go out and about in the community for fun events, great memories and Fourth of July celebrations. WOWK 13 News has compiled a living list of fireworks in the Tri-State area during Summer 2022. This is a living list that will be updated […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Entertainment
Charleston, WV
Sports
Milton, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Milton, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mallory Airport founder passes away

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mallory Airport in South Charleston announced that its founder Benny Mallory died on Monday. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we let everyone know that Benny peacefully passed away yesterday evening at the age of 91. His impact on the aviation community and the countless number of people on […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ashland, KY

Ashland is the largest city in Boyd County, Kentucky. It's a bustling Southern town with the usual collection of shops and restaurants you’d expect in a city of its size. Ashland is the smaller of the two major cities that make up the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan region. Locals call this...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Noah Thompson talks American Idol win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Noah Thompson is a Louisa, Kentucky native who made national headlines when he won Season 20 of American Idol. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience and his plans for the future.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Point Pleasant Register

Shelter Pets of the Week

Big Food and Sissy Girl are this weeks pets of the week. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. More details can be found under each pet’s photo. Those interested in bringing a shelter pet home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV WIC teams up with Imagination Library for childhood literacy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia children will soon have more access to free books, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in an effort to promote early childhood literacy to […]
POLITICS
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...2022 West Virginia Freedom Festival Logan, WV

6pm – Carnival and Select Booth Vendors Open/Buford the Bear Starts/Rock Wall. 6pm – Band on the MAIN STAGE – Brayden Williamson. 8:30-10pm - Band on the MAIN STAGE – HUTCHINSON BROTHERS BAND. 6pm – 10pm – Music and Karaoke at the State Office Building Lot...
LOGAN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
WVNS

Crime In The Coalfields episode 10 out now

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The tenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the tragic unsolved murder of Roy Melvin, is available right now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Area Foundation announces new location

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Area Foundation has officially moved to a new location, and there is a ribbon cutting ceremony to follow today, June 23, 2022! This significant move shows commitment to the area and the community. The Carter Family Foundation has made this dream possible when they decided to give the Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Weekend events will close some streets in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston has several events planned throughout the weekend that will cause closures on multiple streets throughout the city. To help drivers and event-goers plan ahead for their commutes, city officials have released the following list of events with closures happening from Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowns its queen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowned its Queen and her Royal Court in a pageant Saturday at Capital High School. The Ms. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Queen is Ashlyn Donohew of Evans, West Virginia. The newly crowned queen received a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia State University, courtesy of the WVSU Foundation, along […]
WSAZ

Marshall University announces site of new baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new home of Marshall baseball will be on a plot of land at 2nd Avenue and 22st Street. The Marshall University administration presented a revised baseball stadium project statement Friday, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Governors during a special meeting in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy