Red-Shouldered Hawk Posing On Sign In The Villages

Jeannie Alice Welcome, age 73, of The Village’s, Florida passed away on June 1, 2022 at Cornerstone House, Clermont, Florida with complications from cancer treatments. She was born on May 22, 1949 in Rochester Minnesota to Regina Jean Hill and Gerald Hill, who passed before Jeannie was born. Jeannie grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota. She graduated from Holy Angel’s High School. She worked alongside her mother in one of her mother’s restaurant’s (Hill’s Cafe, Hungry Eye, Hill’s #2 or Jean’s Arcade) in downtown Minneapolis during her high school years on into her early twenties. She would often bring a tray of Carmel rolls for the nun’s as penance for tardiness in their classes. She dated her husband, Terry Welcome in late 1970 and they were married some years later. Her oldest child (Regina) died in a car accident in 1985 at the age of 17. Her second child, Renee, 52, went to UNIV. of Wisconsin, Eau Claire. Who now lives in Minnetrista, MN and married Christopher Theis of Minnetonka. They have three beautiful daughters. Alexis, who is entering her third year at the University of Minnesota. Ashley is joining her sister at the U of MN this fall. Addison will be entering her junior year of high school at Waconia. Their son Terry Welcome. Jr. has a Master’s in IT is the IT Administrator for a medical facility south of The Village’s. For ten years, Jeannie worked as the Graphic Arts Buyer at Jostens’, the Promotions product supplier. Most noted as “The Class Ring Company”. She bought paper, printing and color separations throughout the United States. She then worked ten years with Fingerhut as the buyer for their printing. In 2005, she retired to The Villages with her husband Terry Welcome. She crammed much of her time into golfing with Terry and the local ladies groups in Alhambra. But found time to get involved volunteering with a local battered women’s group in Ocala, FL and various crafts groups, (making jewelry, knitting and card making).Donations are encouraged to be made the Battered women’s organizations in Ocala, Florida. A “celebration of life” is scheduled, on June 26th, 2022 between 2:00pm and 4:30pm at the El Santiago Recreation Center, 2375 Enrique Dr. The Villages, FL 32162352-753-1410. An ITALIAN LUNCH BUFFET will be provided. BYOB. Desserts can be brought to share.

