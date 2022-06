NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have teams analyzing the Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's concealed carry law to figure out ways to put limits on guns. For now, the mayor and NYPD commissioner are making it clear that the old rules still apply, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. "We cannot allow New York to become the wild, Wild West," Adams said.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law Adams and his top aides wasted no time meeting to analyze the Supreme Court decision. But while the mayor said on a scale of one to 10 it was "very close...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO