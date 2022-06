A robbery occurred at Loves Truck Stop, 7495 Smith Road in Beaumont, Sunday at approximately 3:20 a.m. The assailant entered the store at the main entrance. Once the store was free of customers, the man indicated he had a weapon, telling the clerk, “there was going to be a killing” while holding his hand behind his back as if he had a gun, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO