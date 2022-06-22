ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato Area Meets and Cruises hosts 3rd annual charity car show

By Sofia Martinez
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For car lovers or anyone looking to enjoy a day of fun, Mankato Area Meets and Cruises (MMC) is hosting its third annual charity car show on Saturday....

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

The second annual pollinate event takes place on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato partners with the North Mankato Taylor Library to host its second annual “Let’s Pollinate” event tomorrow. The event is free from 9 a.m. till noon at North Mankato’s Benson Park, off of Tim Road. Some featured activities...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Cambria Township getting ready for July 4th festivities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Cambria Community Township, between Courtland and North Mankato, is gearing up for its 151st 4th of July celebration. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday, July 2, at the Cambria Town Hall. Local officials ask that no one park on Highway 68 to view the fireworks. On...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Waseca hospital expansion, renovation

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A special groundbreaking was held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca Friday. A ceremony kicked off a $4.2 million expansion and renovation of the Emergency Department. Mayo says the finished product will include an improved floor plan and vehicle entry points to increase efficiency. It...
WASECA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Mankato, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Society
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Mankato, MN
Society
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
MINNETONKA, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Cruise#Classic Car#New Cars#Car Show#Charity#Mankato Area Meets#Echo Food Shelf
KEYC

Registration open for ‘Night to Unite’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is getting ready for its annual “Night to Unite.”. On the first Tuesday in August from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., residents are encouraged to hold outdoor block parties in their neighborhoods. Registered gatherings will be attended by city employees as well as...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Alternatives for women during tampon shortage

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-24-22 - clipped version. A chance for strong to severe storms returns tonight, quiet, comfortable weather returning next week. In 50 years of Title IX, the women of Minnesota State Mankato created a legacy of their own, winning three of MSU’s eight Division II National Championships.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Northway Academy breaks ground in Mankato

The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be hosting walking tours of historic downtown Mankato. Minnesota State’s Jackson to compete in USATF National Championships. Minnesota State sophomore Makayla Jackson will be competing in the women’s long jump at the USA Track and Field National Championships this week. Minnesota...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
steeledodgenews.com

County chips in $30K for armored vehicle

Steele County commissioners voted Tuesday to pay $30,000 toward the cost of a vehicle that will be purchased by the South Central Drug Investigation Unit (SCDIU). The consortium serves Steele, Freeborn, Waseca, and Faribault counties, with a focus on violent crime. Sheriff Lon Thiele said recent active shooter and terroristic...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Consumers, bar owners react to increased prices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It seems prices are going up everywhere you turn, and it’s impacting how we go about our days. ”It makes me just rather make a meal than spend more money,” Carson Dunn said. Cole Gilliland and Carson Dunn have been seeing the effects of...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rachel Evangelisto makes history as first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota crown

MINNEAPOLIS -- History was made with the newly crowned Miss Minnesota on Friday in Eden Prairie, as 25-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was the first Indigenous woman to win the crown.Evangelisto describes the moments before she found out she won."I was standing there shaking, just waiting for whatever was going to come next," said Evangelisto, "And then, I think, I blacked out. As soon as they put this [crown] on my head, I just remember going like, 'Stop, I need to appreciate this and what's happening in my life right now.'"Evangelisto is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is...
steeledodgenews.com

Grain accident ends in tragedy

When a man became entrapped in a bin of soybeans Thursday night, the father-son team of Joel and Dakota Thiele sprang into action with their payloaders. The Thieles brought two payloaders to the scene of the grain bin accident at the Crystal Valley Cooperative in Hope. They were just winding down their day from construction work when they were notified of trouble at Crystal Valley.
HOPE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Waseca woman suffers minor injuries when UTV catches fire

A Waseca man suffered minor injuries after a UTV caught fire south of Minnesota Lake. Thursday evening just before 7 p.m., Faribault County deputies, along with the Easton Fire Department, responded to a report of a Polaris Ranger 900 on fire near 51347 200th St. Barbara Kunz, 67, was traveling...
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Muhudin Abukar Sentencing, Darian Leddy reports

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-24-22 - clipped version. A chance for strong to severe storms returns tonight, quiet, comfortable weather returning next week. In 50 years of Title IX, the women of Minnesota State Mankato created a legacy of their own, winning three of MSU’s eight Division II National Championships.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur-Henderson bond referendum starts early voting session

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools will start early voting on its $51 million bond referendum. This is a second attempt for the district. On Wednesday, Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools’ held its final community meeting about its upcoming bond referendum. The effort comes forward as the...
LE SUEUR, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy